News Update : SLOW DOWN!: Yesterday, a #PWCPD motor officer stopped & cited a 26-year-old Woodbridge man on a motorcycle for going 121MPH in a posted 55MPH zone along the PW Pkwy & Fingerlake Wy. Needless to say, this speed is not only reckless, but dangerous. Schools start Monday, SLOW DOWN!

Posted on August 19, 2022

