News Update : Single mom of two opens first Black-owned pediatric practice in Galveston County, Texas. 42-year-old La Tosha Holmes, CPNP-PC, a Certified Nurse Practitioner from Webster, Texas, has opened her pediatric practice.

Single mom of two opens first Black-owned pediatric practice in Galveston County, Texas.
42-year-old La Tosha Holmes, CPNP-PC, a Certified Nurse Practitioner from Webster, Texas, has opened her pediatric practice.
42-year-old La Tosha Holmes, CPNP-PC, a Certified Nurse Practitioner from Webster, Texas, has opened her pediatric practice. pic.twitter.com/dPSoAeFDCh
— Afro Lazer (@AfroLazer) August 19, 2022
