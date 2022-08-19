News Update : Shaquille O'Neal supports Vanessa Bryant who is currently taking Los Angeles County to court regarding graphic photos of the helicopter crash site that killed her husband Kobe and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Posted on August 19, 2022

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-08-19 16:45:35


Shaquille O'Neal supports Vanessa Bryant who is currently taking Los Angeles County to court regarding graphic photos of the helicopter crash site that killed her husband Kobe and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

 

Source link

Recent Stories.

Comments and Reactions .
This is how people reacted to this story on social media.
Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

#Shaquille #O039Neal #supports #Vanessa #Bryant #Los #Angeles #County #court #graphic #photos #helicopter #crash #site #killed #husband #Kobe #13yearold #daughter #Gianna

Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash – Obituary – Cause of Death – Died – What Happened – Age – Today – yesterday

For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.

Post Views: 17

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: