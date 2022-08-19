News Update : Sergeant Shirk shooting some hoops and rocking his custom Camden County PD shirt that comes out at special occasions like our summer carnivals! Come down and join the fun with us at Stockton Park, we're here until 8 p.m.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Sergeant Shirk shooting some hoops and rocking his custom Camden County PD shirt that comes out at special occasions like our summer carnivals! Come down and join the fun with us at Stockton Park, we're here until 8 p.m.
Sergeant Shirk shooting some hoops and rocking his custom Camden County PD shirt that comes out at special occasions like our summer carnivals! Come down and join the fun with us at Stockton Park, we’re here until 8 p.m. pic.twitter.com/Sb200I2q5Y
— Camden County Police Dept. (@CamdenCountyPD) August 19, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#Sergeant #Shirk #shooting #hoops #rocking #custom #Camden #County #shirt #special #occasions #summer #carnivals #join #fun #Stockton #Park #we039re
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash – Obituary – Cause of Death – Died – What Happened – Age – Today – yesterday
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.