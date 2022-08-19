News Update : . @schdypolice investigating a shooting that happened this morning at the 1000 block of Delamont Ave. A 28-year old male is in the hospital with multiple gun shot wounds. @CBS6Albany

Posted on August 19, 2022

2022-08-19 19:51:55


. @schdypolice investigating a shooting that happened this morning at the 1000 block of Delamont Ave. A 28-year old male is in the hospital with multiple gun shot wounds. @CBS6Albany

 

