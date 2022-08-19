News Update : Reporting from Willesden Magistrates Court this morning after police charge 44 year old Lee Byer with the murder of 87-year-old Thomas O’Halloran in Greenford. Police say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation. @BBCNews

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Reporting from Willesden Magistrates Court this morning after police charge 44 year old Lee Byer with the murder of 87-year-old Thomas O’Halloran in Greenford. Police say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation. @BBCNews
Reporting from Willesden Magistrates Court this morning after police charge 44 year old Lee Byer with the murder of 87-year-old Thomas O’Halloran in Greenford. Police say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation. @BBCNews pic.twitter.com/Al6qvgh5lR
— Greg McKenzie (@GregMcTweets) August 19, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#Reporting #Willesden #Magistrates #Court #morning #police #charge #year #Lee #Byer #murder #87yearold #Thomas #OHalloran #Greenford #Police #connection #investigation #BBCNews
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash – Obituary – Cause of Death – Died – What Happened – Age – Today – yesterday
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.