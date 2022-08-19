News Update : Racine police said Thursday that 26-year-old Montavius A. Drane is wanted for first-degree attempted homicide and a probation hold. Police believe him to be armed and dangerous and urge the public to not approach him.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Racine police said Thursday that 26-year-old Montavius A. Drane is wanted for first-degree attempted homicide and a probation hold. Police believe him to be armed and dangerous and urge the public to not approach him.
— TMJ4 News (@tmj4) August 19, 2022
