News Update : Provincial police in Wellington County charged a 29-year-old from Cambridge relating to a July sexual luring investigation.

Provincial police in Wellington County charged a 29-year-old from Cambridge relating to a July sexual luring investigation.
— CTV Kitchener (@CTVKitchener) August 19, 2022
