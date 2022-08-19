News Update : Police seized nearly a dozen guns after arresting a 16-year-old accused of dealing drugs along College Drive.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Police seized nearly a dozen guns after arresting a 16-year-old accused of dealing drugs along College Drive.
— WBRZ News (@WBRZ) August 19, 2022
