News Update : Police seize drugs and weapons, 33-year-old woman arrested , #Moncton

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Police seize drugs and weapons, 33-year-old woman arrested , #Moncton
Police seize drugs and weapons, 33-year-old woman arrested , https://t.co/MnWrj1sgub #Moncton pic.twitter.com/uEwD2R0uf9
— RCMP New Brunswick (@RCMPNB) August 19, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#Police #seize #drugs #weapons #33yearold #woman #arrested #Moncton
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash – Obituary – Cause of Death – Died – What Happened – Age – Today – yesterday
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.