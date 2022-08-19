News Update : Police say they're concerned for the safety of a 14-year-old Essex girl who's gone missing. Scarlett Wilson was last seen in the early hours of this morning in Waltham Abbey. She has connections to Colchester and Southend.

2022-08-19 10:52:28



Police say they're concerned for the safety of a 14-year-old Essex girl who's gone missing.

Scarlett Wilson was last seen in the early hours of this morning in Waltham Abbey.

She has connections to Colchester and Southend.





