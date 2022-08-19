News Update : Police say they're concerned for the safety of a 14-year-old Essex girl who's gone missing. Scarlett Wilson was last seen in the early hours of this morning in Waltham Abbey. She has connections to Colchester and Southend.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Police say they're concerned for the safety of a 14-year-old Essex girl who's gone missing.
Scarlett Wilson was last seen in the early hours of this morning in Waltham Abbey.
She has connections to Colchester and Southend.
Police say they’re concerned for the safety of a 14-year-old Essex girl who’s gone missing.
Scarlett Wilson was last seen in the early hours of this morning in Waltham Abbey.
She has connections to Colchester and Southend. pic.twitter.com/Vr5WE7Gtwp
— Essex News (@radioessexnews) August 19, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#Police #they039re #concerned #safety #14yearold #Essex #girl #who039s #missing #Scarlett #Wilson #early #hours #morning #Waltham #Abbey #connections #Colchester #Southend
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash – Obituary – Cause of Death – Died – What Happened – Age – Today – yesterday
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.