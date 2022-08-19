News Update : Police say a 26-year-old man was apprehended under the Mental Health Act after a standoff at a north-end Peterborough residence.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Police say a 26-year-old man was apprehended under the Mental Health Act after a standoff at a north-end Peterborough residence.
— Ptbo This Week (@PtboThisWeek) August 19, 2022
