News Update : Police say a 15-year-old boy is now in custody for his alleged role in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 70-year-old woman earlier this summer in Saint Paul.

Police say a 15-year-old boy is now in custody for his alleged role in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 70-year-old woman earlier this summer in Saint Paul.
— MN CRIME | Police/Fire/EMS (@MN_CRIME) August 19, 2022
