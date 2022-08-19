News Update : Police say 31-year-old Christopher Yazzie was inside a Mesa, Arizona Walmart when followed a woman to the pharmacy and got down on a knee to record up her skirt. It was all caught on surveillance video.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Police say 31-year-old Christopher Yazzie was inside a Mesa, Arizona Walmart when followed a woman to the pharmacy and got down on a knee to record up her skirt. It was all caught on surveillance video.
— Dan Marries (@DanMarriesKOLD) August 19, 2022
