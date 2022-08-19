News Update : Police said members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive arrested a 15-year-old boy and transported him to the Juvenile Processing Center. He was charged with first-degree murder while armed.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Police said members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive arrested a 15-year-old boy and transported him to the Juvenile Processing Center. He was charged with first-degree murder while armed.
— DC News Now (@DCNewsNow) August 19, 2022
