News Update : Police have ruled a shooting that left a woman and man dead in Taylorsville on Wednesday a murder-suicide. 34-year-old Amanda Mayne was the cousin of Utah lt. Gov Deidre Henderson.

Police have ruled a shooting that left a woman and man dead in Taylorsville on Wednesday a murder-suicide. 34-year-old Amanda Mayne was the cousin of Utah lt. Gov Deidre Henderson.
— FOX 13 News Utah (@fox13) August 19, 2022
