News Update : Police have named the 13-year-old boy whose body was found off the coast of Skegness after a five hour search

Police have named the 13-year-old boy whose body was found off the coast of Skegness after a five hour search
Police have named the 13-year-old boy whose body was found off the coast of Skegness after a five hour searchhttps://t.co/GUv3V7epK6
— ITV News Central (@ITVCentral) August 19, 2022
