News Update : Police have arrested and charged a 20-year-old man over a violent brawl that erupted outside Leichhardt Oval. Flares were lit and thrown onto the field from outside as @SydneyFC and the @CCMariners faced off. #Leichhardt #7NEWS

Police have arrested and charged a 20-year-old man over a violent brawl that erupted outside Leichhardt Oval. Flares were lit and thrown onto the field from outside as @SydneyFC and the @CCMariners faced off. #Leichhardt #7NEWS
— 7NEWS Sydney (@7NewsSydney) August 19, 2022
