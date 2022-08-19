News Update : Police have arrested and charged a 20-year-old man over a violent brawl that erupted outside Leichhardt Oval. Flares were lit and thrown onto the field from outside as @SydneyFC and the @CCMariners faced off. #Leichhardt #7NEWS

Posted on August 19, 2022

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-08-19 06:38:03


Police have arrested and charged a 20-year-old man over a violent brawl that erupted outside Leichhardt Oval. Flares were lit and thrown onto the field from outside as @SydneyFC and the @CCMariners faced off. #Leichhardt #7NEWS

 

Source link

Recent Stories.

Comments and Reactions .
This is how people reacted to this story on social media.
Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

#Police #arrested #charged #20yearold #man #violent #brawl #erupted #Leichhardt #Oval #Flares #lit #thrown #field #SydneyFC #CCMariners #faced #Leichhardt #7NEWS

Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash – Obituary – Cause of Death – Died – What Happened – Age – Today – yesterday

For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.

Post Views: 9

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: