News Update : Police have arrested a 25-year-old woman, of Bodden Town, on suspicion of DUI and careless driving following a two-car collision on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway which temporarily closed the road on Wednesday night.

Police have arrested a 25-year-old woman, of Bodden Town, on suspicion of DUI and careless driving following a two-car collision on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway which temporarily closed the road on Wednesday night.
— Cayman Compass (@cayCompass) August 19, 2022
