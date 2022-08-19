News Update : Police arrested a 38 year old male in relation to theft of a motor vehicle / attempt housebreakings on 17/08/22 at Leander Cres / Apollo Cres areas in Bellshill. We thank the community for uniting around this issue. Please continue to report suspicious activity via 101 or 999.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Police arrested a 38 year old male in relation to theft of a motor vehicle / attempt housebreakings on 17/08/22 at Leander Cres / Apollo Cres areas in Bellshill. We thank the community for uniting around this issue. Please continue to report suspicious activity via 101 or 999.
Police arrested a 38 year old male in relation to theft of a motor vehicle / attempt housebreakings on 17/08/22 at Leander Cres / Apollo Cres areas in Bellshill. We thank the community for uniting around this issue. Please continue to report suspicious activity via 101 or 999. pic.twitter.com/EkVaw5mqWx
— Lanarkshire Police (@Lanarkshire_Pol) August 19, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#Police #arrested #year #male #relation #theft #motor #vehicle #attempt #housebreakings #Leander #Cres #Apollo #Cres #areas #Bellshill #community #uniting #issue #continue #report #suspicious #activity
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash – Obituary – Cause of Death – Died – What Happened – Age – Today – yesterday
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.