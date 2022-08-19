News Update : Police are searching for 17-year-old Emily Pratt, who is missing from #Brighton. Emily was last seen in the #Woodingdean area of the city around 4pm on Wednesday (August 17) but may have since travelled to East #London Any info to @BtonHovePolice ref 1216 of 17/08

Posted on August 19, 2022

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-08-19 12:40:58


Police are searching for 17-year-old Emily Pratt, who is missing from #Brighton.

Emily was last seen in the #Woodingdean area of the city around 4pm on Wednesday (August 17) but may have since travelled to East #London

Any info to @BtonHovePolice ref
1216 of 17/08

 

Source link

Recent Stories.

Comments and Reactions .
This is how people reacted to this story on social media.
Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

#Police #searching #17yearold #Emily #Pratt #missing #Brighton #Emily #Woodingdean #area #city #4pm #Wednesday #August #travelled #East #London #info #BtonHovePolice #ref

Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash – Obituary – Cause of Death – Died – What Happened – Age – Today – yesterday

For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.

Post Views: 10

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: