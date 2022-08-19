News Update : Police are searching for 17-year-old Emily Pratt, who is missing from #Brighton. Emily was last seen in the #Woodingdean area of the city around 4pm on Wednesday (August 17) but may have since travelled to East #London Any info to @BtonHovePolice ref 1216 of 17/08

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Police are searching for 17-year-old Emily Pratt, who is missing from #Brighton.
Emily was last seen in the #Woodingdean area of the city around 4pm on Wednesday (August 17) but may have since travelled to East #London
Any info to @BtonHovePolice ref
1216 of 17/08
