News Update : Police are searching for 17-year-old Emily Pratt, who is missing from #Brighton. Emily was last seen in the #Woodingdean area of the city around 4pm on Wednesday (August 17) but may have since travelled to East #London Any info to @BtonHovePolice ref 1216 of 17/08

2022-08-19 12:40:58



Police are searching for 17-year-old Emily Pratt, who is missing from #Brighton.

Emily was last seen in the #Woodingdean area of the city around 4pm on Wednesday (August 17) but may have since travelled to East #London

Any info to @BtonHovePolice ref

1216 of 17/08





— Sussex News – Breaking News for Sussex (@SussexIncidents) August 19, 2022





