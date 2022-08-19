News Update : PLEASE SHARE: The Fresno Police Department is turning to the community for help locating 33-year-old Dezerae Jackson who they say may have been taken by force.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
PLEASE SHARE: The Fresno Police Department is turning to the community for help locating 33-year-old Dezerae Jackson who they say may have been taken by force.
— FOX26 News (@KMPHFOX26) August 19, 2022
