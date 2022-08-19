News Update : Peterborough police officers drew their weapons during the arrest of a 36-year-old Peterborough man who is now facing a number of weapons charges after an incident Thursday evening.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Peterborough police officers drew their weapons during the arrest of a 36-year-old Peterborough man who is now facing a number of weapons charges after an incident Thursday evening.
Peterborough police officers drew their weapons during the arrest of a 36-year-old Peterborough man who is now facing a number of weapons charges after an incident Thursday evening.
— KL This Week (@KLThisWeek) August 19, 2022
