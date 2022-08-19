News Update : Patrick Lyoya was a 26-year-old African refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo. On April 4, 2022, he was shot and killed after a short chase and scuffle with a police officer in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He was unarmed. 👉 #HistorianSpeaks

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Patrick Lyoya was a 26-year-old African refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo. On April 4, 2022, he was shot and killed after a short chase and scuffle with a police officer in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
He was unarmed. 👉
#HistorianSpeaks
Patrick Lyoya was a 26-year-old African refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo. On April 4, 2022, he was shot and killed after a short chase and scuffle with a police officer in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
He was unarmed. 👉 https://t.co/MbMfHehs8A #HistorianSpeaks pic.twitter.com/0shrtHIEYV
— Dr. Stephen G. Hall (@historianspeaks) August 19, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#Patrick #Lyoya #26yearold #African #refugee #Democratic #Republic #Congo #April #shot #killed #short #chase #scuffle #police #officer #Grand #Rapids #Michigan #unarmed #HistorianSpeaks
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash – Obituary – Cause of Death – Died – What Happened – Age – Today – yesterday
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.