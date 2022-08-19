News Update : Pakistan police arrest at least two people after a 21-year-old American woman reported that she was gang raped at a hotel, officials say. Pakistan police arrest 2 men accused of gang raping American woman Many Pakistani women don’t report such incidents to avoid stigma in a so…

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Pakistan police arrest at least two people after a 21-year-old American woman reported that she was gang raped at a hotel, officials say.
Pakistan police arrest 2 men accused of gang raping American woman
Many Pakistani women don’t report such incidents to avoid stigma in a so…
Pakistan police arrest at least two people after a 21-year-old American woman reported that she was gang raped at a hotel, officials say.
Pakistan police arrest 2 men accused of gang raping American woman
Many Pakistani women don’t report such incidents to avoid stigma in a so… pic.twitter.com/da4nJtnv7Q
— Judith Alexander (@JudithA75782163) August 19, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#Pakistan #police #arrest #people #21yearold #American #woman #reported #gang #raped #hotel #officials #sayPakistan #police #arrest #men #accused #gang #raping #American #womanMany #Pakistani #women #dont #report #incidents #avoid #stigma
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash – Obituary – Cause of Death – Died – What Happened – Age – Today – yesterday
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.