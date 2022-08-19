News Update : Officers investigating a domestic violence incident in the 7000 block of 15th Ave NW. One victim deceased at the scene. More info when available.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Officers investigating a domestic violence incident in the 7000 block of 15th Ave NW. One victim deceased at the scene. More info when available.
— Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) August 19, 2022
