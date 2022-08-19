News Update : Officers from the Road Policing Unit in Dingwall are appealing for information after a 60-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man both died following a road crash on the A82, near Achnabobane by Spean Bridge on Thursday, 18 August. Full appeal here

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Officers from the Road Policing Unit in Dingwall are appealing for information after a 60-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man both died following a road crash on the A82, near Achnabobane by Spean Bridge on Thursday, 18 August.
Full appeal here
Officers from the Road Policing Unit in Dingwall are appealing for information after a 60-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man both died following a road crash on the A82, near Achnabobane by Spean Bridge on Thursday, 18 August.
Full appeal here – https://t.co/bmlZq5u5RS pic.twitter.com/Rd3A1jpw3m
— Northern Police (@northernPolice) August 19, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#Officers #Road #Policing #Unit #Dingwall #appealing #information #60yearold #woman #25yearold #man #died #road #crash #A82 #Achnabobane #Spean #Bridge #Thursday #AugustFull #appeal
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash – Obituary – Cause of Death – Died – What Happened – Age – Today – yesterday
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.