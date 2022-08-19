News Update : Officers are appealing for the assistance of the public to help trace 22-year-old Lee Andrew Martin from Ardrossan. Lee was last seen around 1pm on Monday, 15 August, 2022 in the Thornhill area, Dumfries and Galloway. More:

2022-08-19 14:07:52



Officers are appealing for the assistance of the public to help trace 22-year-old Lee Andrew Martin from Ardrossan.

Lee was last seen around 1pm on Monday, 15 August, 2022 in the Thornhill area, Dumfries and Galloway.

