News Update : Officers are appealing for the assistance of the public to help trace 22-year-old Lee Andrew Martin from Ardrossan. Lee was last seen around 1pm on Monday, 15 August, 2022 in the Thornhill area, Dumfries and Galloway. More:

Posted on August 19, 2022

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-08-19 14:07:52


Officers are appealing for the assistance of the public to help trace 22-year-old Lee Andrew Martin from Ardrossan.

Lee was last seen around 1pm on Monday, 15 August, 2022 in the Thornhill area, Dumfries and Galloway.

More:

 

Source link

Recent Stories.

Comments and Reactions .
This is how people reacted to this story on social media.
Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

#Officers #appealing #assistance #public #trace #22yearold #Lee #Andrew #Martin #Ardrossan #Lee #1pm #Monday #August #Thornhill #area #Dumfries #GallowayMore

Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash – Obituary – Cause of Death – Died – What Happened – Age – Today – yesterday

For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.

Post Views: 7

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: