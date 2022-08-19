News Update : Officer Napper and Officer Bivens of the Community Focused Patrol Unit were shooting some hoops with the kids in the 4000 block of Livingston Rd SE. 🏀😎 #CommunityFirst

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Officer Napper and Officer Bivens of the Community Focused Patrol Unit were shooting some hoops with the kids in the 4000 block of Livingston Rd SE. 🏀😎
#CommunityFirst
Officer Napper and Officer Bivens of the Community Focused Patrol Unit were shooting some hoops with the kids in the 4000 block of Livingston Rd SE. 🏀😎#CommunityFirst pic.twitter.com/LMwhxRWHHL
— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 19, 2022
