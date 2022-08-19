News Update : October 08, 2016: Kashmiris try to protect the dead body of 12 year old boy Junaid Akhoon after Indian police resorted to heavy teargas shelling in Srinagar Kashmir. #Kashmir #worldphotographyday Photographer: Faisal Khan

October 08, 2016: Kashmiris try to protect the dead body of 12 year old boy Junaid Akhoon after Indian police resorted to heavy teargas shelling in Srinagar Kashmir.
#Kashmir #worldphotographyday

Photographer: Faisal Khan

 

