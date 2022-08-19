News Update : October 08, 2016: Kashmiris try to protect the dead body of 12 year old boy Junaid Akhoon after Indian police resorted to heavy teargas shelling in Srinagar Kashmir. #Kashmir #worldphotographyday Photographer: Faisal Khan

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
October 08, 2016: Kashmiris try to protect the dead body of 12 year old boy Junaid Akhoon after Indian police resorted to heavy teargas shelling in Srinagar Kashmir.
#Kashmir #worldphotographyday
Photographer: Faisal Khan
October 08, 2016: Kashmiris try to protect the dead body of 12 year old boy Junaid Akhoon after Indian police resorted to heavy teargas shelling in Srinagar Kashmir. #Kashmir #worldphotographyday
Photographer: Faisal Khan pic.twitter.com/Rw5pd17yEo
— KashmiriHistorypics (@KashHistPics) August 19, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#October #Kashmiris #protect #dead #body #year #boy #Junaid #Akhoon #Indian #police #resorted #heavy #teargas #shelling #Srinagar #Kashmir #Kashmir #worldphotographyday #Photographer #Faisal #Khan
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash – Obituary – Cause of Death – Died – What Happened – Age – Today – yesterday
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.