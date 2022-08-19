News Update : North Carolina police have arrested a man they suspect shot and killed a police officer. Police have charged 29-year-old Marin-Sotelo with felony murder. They believe Marin-Sotelo and at least one other person were involved in the death of K-9 Deputy Ned Byrd on Aug. 11.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
North Carolina police have arrested a man they suspect shot and killed a police officer.
Police have charged 29-year-old Marin-Sotelo with felony murder. They believe Marin-Sotelo and at least one other person were involved in the death of K-9 Deputy Ned Byrd on Aug. 11.
— garybaumgarten (@garybaumgarten) August 19, 2022
