News Update : #NewsGang, Police advise victims of robbery and members of the public to always cooperate with attackers for their own safety because Choices have consequences.This comes a day after a 26 year old man was shot and seriously wounded as he resisted armed thugs in Kasarani, Nairobi.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
#NewsGang, Police advise victims of robbery and members of the public to always cooperate with attackers for their own safety because Choices have consequences.This comes a day after a 26 year old man was shot and seriously wounded as he resisted armed thugs in Kasarani, Nairobi.
#NewsGang, Police advise victims of robbery and members of the public to always cooperate with attackers for their own safety because Choices have consequences.This comes a day after a 26 year old man was shot and seriously wounded as he resisted armed thugs in Kasarani, Nairobi. pic.twitter.com/cD74nLhLzu
— Crime & Terrorism Watch Kenya (@CrimeWatch254) August 19, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#NewsGang #Police #advise #victims #robbery #members #public #cooperate #attackers #safety #Choices #consequencesThis #day #year #man #shot #wounded #resisted #armed #thugs #Kasarani #Nairobi
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash – Obituary – Cause of Death – Died – What Happened – Age – Today – yesterday
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.