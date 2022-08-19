News Update : News Update : The police in Busoga East are hunting for 22-year-old Hassifa Nangobi, suspected to have killed her 1-week old son last night. According to Diana Nandawula the Busoga East regional police spokesperson, Nangobi dumped the toddler in the pit…

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
News Update : The police in Busoga East are hunting for 22-year-old Hassifa Nangobi, suspected to have killed her 1-week old son last night. According to Diana Nandawula the Busoga East regional police spokesperson, Nangobi dumped the toddler in the pit…
— Lifenday (@lifendaynews) August 19, 2022
