News Update : News Update : #news ***UPDATE*** The suspect, 23-year-old Eugene Keiber Junior, has been charged with Domestic Assault 1st Degree, Armed Criminal Action and Unlawful Use of a Weapon with NO BOND. Greene County Sheriff's Office warrant 22-GRARW-1211

News Update : #news ***UPDATE*** The suspect, 23-year-old Eugene Keiber Junior, has been charged with Domestic Assault 1st Degree, Armed Criminal Action and Unlawful Use of a Weapon with NO BOND. Greene County Sheriff’s Office warrant 22-GRARW-1211 https://t.co/ZOgC19ssz5
— Lifenday (@lifendaynews) August 19, 2022
