News Update : News Update : News Update : Pakistan police arrest at least two people after a 21-year-old American woman reported that she was gang raped at a hotel, officials say. Pakistan police arrest 2 men accused of gang raping American woman Many Pakistani women…

Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

#News #Update #News #Update #Pakistan #police #arrest #people #21yearold #American #woman #reported #gang #raped #hotel #officials #Pakistan #police #arrest #men #accused #gang #raping #American #woman #Pakistani #women