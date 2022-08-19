News Update : News Update : News Update : #Chennai Man cheats 24 year old woman of Rs 6 lakh by claiming that she had won Rs 60 lakh in an online lucky draw. The woman got acquainted with him while looking for work from home jobs through OLX. Avadi city police have…

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
News Update : News Update : #Chennai Man cheats 24 year old woman of Rs 6 lakh by claiming that she had won Rs 60 lakh in an online lucky draw. The woman got acquainted with him while looking for work from home jobs through OLX. Avadi city police have…
News Update : News Update : #Chennai Man cheats 24 year old woman of Rs 6 lakh by claiming that she had won Rs 60 lakh in an online lucky draw. The woman got acquainted with him while looking for work from home jobs through OLX. Avadi city police have… https://t.co/ruHIylta2r
— Lifenday (@lifendaynews) August 19, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#News #Update #News #Update #Chennai #Man #cheats #year #woman #lakh #claiming #won #lakh #online #lucky #draw #woman #acquainted #work #home #jobs #OLX #Avadi #city #police
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash – Obituary – Cause of Death – Died – What Happened – Age – Today – yesterday
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.