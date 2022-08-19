News Update : News Update : News Update : BREAKING: Charges are now filed against the man who police say refused to pull over for troopers and caused a crash that injured two adults and a 2-day-old baby. 21-year-old Kron Hathaway faces assault and weapons charges.…

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
News Update : News Update : BREAKING: Charges are now filed against the man who police say refused to pull over for troopers and caused a crash that injured two adults and a 2-day-old baby. 21-year-old Kron Hathaway faces assault and weapons charges.…
News Update : News Update : BREAKING: Charges are now filed against the man who police say refused to pull over for troopers and caused a crash that injured two adults and a 2-day-old baby. 21-year-old Kron Hathaway faces assault and weapons charges.… https://t.co/AOZBXUsNqo
— Lifenday (@lifendaynews) August 19, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#News #Update #News #Update #BREAKING #Charges #filed #man #police #refused #pull #troopers #caused #crash #injured #adults #2dayold #baby #21yearold #Kron #Hathaway #faces #assault #weapons #charges
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash – Obituary – Cause of Death – Died – What Happened – Age – Today – yesterday
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.