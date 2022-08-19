News Update : News Update : Droylsden: Man arrested after girl, 6, abducted and sexually assaulted – { Police arrest a 23-year-old man on suspicion of abduction and sexual assault in Greater Manchester. Read more BBC News

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
News Update : Droylsden: Man arrested after girl, 6, abducted and sexually assaulted – { Police arrest a 23-year-old man on suspicion of abduction and sexual assault in Greater Manchester. Read more BBC News
