News Update : News Update : Calgary police say the woman, identified as 31-year-old Nakita Baron, was declared dead at the scene following an early morning shooting in the SW community of Evergreen More details here as the search for a suspect continues…

News Update : Calgary police say the woman, identified as 31-year-old Nakita Baron, was declared dead at the scene following an early morning shooting in the SW community of Evergreen More details here as the search for a suspect continues…
— Lifenday (@lifendaynews) August 19, 2022
