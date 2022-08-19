News Update : News Update : BREAKING: We’ve just received confirmation from County Homicide that a 50-year-old man was shot and killed here. A 24-year-old was shot multiple times and is in critical condition. No one is in custody. @WPXI

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

News Update : BREAKING: We’ve just received confirmation from County Homicide that a 50-year-old man was shot and killed here. A 24-year-old was shot multiple times and is in critical condition. No one is in custody. @WPXI https://t.co/kZpNCSAAaI
— Lifenday (@lifendaynews) August 19, 2022
