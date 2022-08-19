News Update : News Update : A 28-year-old man and his mother from Coimbatore were booked by the police for allegedly demanding 100 sovereigns of gold and Rs 10 lakh from the girl he was engaged to. #Dowry

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
News Update : A 28-year-old man and his mother from Coimbatore were booked by the police for allegedly demanding 100 sovereigns of gold and Rs 10 lakh from the girl he was engaged to. #Dowry https://t.co/VkCnGpAAwP
