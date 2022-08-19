News Update : News Update : A 25-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly kidnapped two girls, aged six and nine, from a village in #Ghaziabad. According to police officials, the elder girl was found dead in a field, while the other girl managed to escape.…

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
News Update : A 25-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly kidnapped two girls, aged six and nine, from a village in #Ghaziabad. According to police officials, the elder girl was found dead in a field, while the other girl managed to escape.…
— Lifenday (@lifendaynews) August 19, 2022
