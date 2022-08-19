News Update : NEW DETAILS: Police seize cocaine, guns from 16-year-old

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
NEW DETAILS: Police seize cocaine, guns from 16-year-old
NEW DETAILS: Police seize cocaine, guns from 16-year-old https://t.co/oORgzmOcyr pic.twitter.com/LwNZD0sFFE
— WAFB (@WAFB) August 19, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#DETAILS #Police #seize #cocaine #guns #16yearold
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash – Obituary – Cause of Death – Died – What Happened – Age – Today – yesterday
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.