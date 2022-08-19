News Update : NEW: A District Attorney has ruled that an NC Highway trooper was justified in shooting and killing Mark Diaz, a 21-year-old who pulled a gun out in a Chatham County traffic stop.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
NEW: A District Attorney has ruled that an NC Highway trooper was justified in shooting and killing Mark Diaz, a 21-year-old who pulled a gun out in a Chatham County traffic stop.
NEW: A District Attorney has ruled that an NC Highway trooper was justified in shooting and killing Mark Diaz, a 21-year-old who pulled a gun out in a Chatham County traffic stop.
— Aaron Sánchez-Guerra (@aaronsguerra) August 19, 2022
