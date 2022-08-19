News Update : Mumbai: Shivaji Park police have booked 4 minor boys on murder charges after they killed a 16-year-old 'mentally unwell' boy in Matunga on August 16. Probe underway, accused sent to remand home: Mumbai Police

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Mumbai: Shivaji Park police have booked 4 minor boys on murder charges after they killed a 16-year-old 'mentally unwell' boy in Matunga on August 16. Probe underway, accused sent to remand home: Mumbai Police
Mumbai: Shivaji Park police have booked 4 minor boys on murder charges after they killed a 16-year-old ‘mentally unwell’ boy in Matunga on August 16. Probe underway, accused sent to remand home: Mumbai Police
— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#Mumbai #Shivaji #Park #police #booked #minor #boys #murder #charges #killed #16yearold #039mentally #unwell039 #boy #Matunga #August #Probe #underway #accused #remand #home #Mumbai #Police
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash – Obituary – Cause of Death – Died – What Happened – Age – Today – yesterday
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.