News Update : MPD seeks assistance in locating a suspect in reference to a Felony Threats While Armed (Knife) offense that occurred on Thursday, August 18, 2022, in the 6500 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411

MPD seeks assistance in locating a suspect in reference to a Felony Threats While Armed (Knife) offense that occurred on Thursday, August 18, 2022, in the 6500 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.
Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411
Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 pic.twitter.com/cmlqXJ5oMp
— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 19, 2022
