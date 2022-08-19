News Update : #MissingPerson 27-year-old Tanesha Davis, who was last seen in the Unit block of Hawaii Avenue NE, on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
#MissingPerson 27-year-old Tanesha Davis, who was last seen in the Unit block of Hawaii Avenue NE, on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.
Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411
#MissingPerson 27-year-old Tanesha Davis, who was last seen in the Unit block of Hawaii Avenue NE, on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.
Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 pic.twitter.com/8jWYvMsXhA
— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 19, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#MissingPerson #27yearold #Tanesha #Davis #Unit #block #Hawaii #Avenue #Wednesday #August #2022Have #info #Call #7279099text
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash – Obituary – Cause of Death – Died – What Happened – Age – Today – yesterday
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.