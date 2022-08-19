News Update : #MISSING | We need your help to find David who has gone #missing from the #Billesley area of #Birmingham. The 42-year-old was last seen yesterday at around 11am and we’re becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

2022-08-19 15:42:43



#MISSING | We need your help to find David who has gone #missing from the #Billesley area of #Birmingham. The 42-year-old was last seen yesterday at around 11am and we’re becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare. pic.twitter.com/0L7jiPk0hI — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) August 19, 2022





