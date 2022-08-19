News Update : MISSING: Police are appealing for help to trace a missing 22-year-old man from Ardrossan Lee Andrew Martin was last seen in the Thornhill area of Dumfries and Galloway at around 1pm on Monday He was last seen wearing a blue puffa jacket

2022-08-19 15:24:03



MISSING: Police are appealing for help to trace a missing 22-year-old man from Ardrossan Lee Andrew Martin was last seen in the Thornhill area of Dumfries and Galloway at around 1pm on Monday He was last seen wearing a blue puffa jacket pic.twitter.com/xlKov6iAly — WestSoundNews (@WestSoundNews) August 19, 2022





