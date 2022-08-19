News Update : Meanwhile some 22 year old black kid that got caught with an 8ball of crack across town on the far east side of Indy gets sentenced to serve 25 years in court room 17 of the Marion county city county building. SMH Ahhh Good Ole NapTown 🖕🏽

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Meanwhile some 22 year old black kid that got caught with an 8ball of crack across town on the far east side of Indy gets sentenced to serve 25 years in court room 17 of the Marion county city county building. SMH Ahhh Good Ole NapTown 🖕🏽
— omega legacy (@OmegaClassicRec) August 19, 2022
